Body pulled from Silver Lake in Pittsfield identified

Berkshire County

Photo: Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have identified the body of a man who was recovered from Silver Lake in Pittsfield Monday night. 

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the state Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was pulled from the lake as 55-year-old Stephen Dus of Pittsfield. What began as a search and rescue mission after witnesses reported hearing a swimmer call for help in the water at 2:44 p.m. Monday afternoon turned into a recovery operation by nightfall.  

Two young fishermen told Ludlow fire officials they heard Dus in distress but could not locate him, adding that he had just gone past them when he disappeared around the corner from their fishing spot. The fishermen said they called 911 when they heard him yelling for help.  

Dive team recovers body from Silver Lake in Pittsfield

Divers pulled Dun’s body out of the lake shortly before 9 p.m. and was pronounced dead.

Several agencies including the Berkshire County Dive Team, Stockbridge, Hinsdale, and Lanesborough fire departments, Lanesborough Police Department, the Department of Fire Services, Environmental Police, and State Police Dive Team all assisted with the hours-long search and recovery mission. 

The DA said the Pittsfield Police Department’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing. 

Anyone who was in the area and might have information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700. 

