Boston Symphony Orchestra performs at Tanglewood in Lenox

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Music was in the air at Tanglewood Saturday night as the Boston Symphony Orchestra celebrated their triumphant return with an all-Beethoven program.

The first program included Beethoven’s Fifth symphony, the same work that opened the first ever concert at Tanglewood back in 1937. Both Tanglewood and the Boston Symphony orchestra were shuttered in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic and the Music Director made sure to let concertgoers know how much they were missed.

“What an extraordinary feeling, I can’t express enough from myself and our amazing orchestra how much we missed you, how much we missed performing together and of course how much we missed sharing with the audience,” said Music Director Andris Nelsons.

The fun isn’t over! The Boston Symphony orchestra will continue their performances at Tanglewood for their summer 2021 season.