Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield prepares for ski season with new base lodge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bousquet Mountain is preparing to open the skiing season with expanded trails and a new base lodge.

The ski area is located on a northern summit of Yokun Ridge in Pittsfield, within the Taconic Mountain Range. According to a news release sent to 22News from Hannah Miller at Teak Media, the base lodge is 15,000-square-feet that will host gatherings, events, food, a full bar, and outdoor deck and patio space. There is an expanded parking area and heated walkways.

The 2021/22 skiing season features:

A brand-new base lodge

Improved snowmaking

New trails

Additional terrain park features

New line of Snowsports lessons and programs

Full season racing

Mill Town, the owners of the Mountain since May 2020, made a large-scale investment made to provide a better experience for guests, “We have been working extremely hard to make the Mountain the best it can be for locals and tourists alike,” said Dennis Robinson, Mill Town Chief Operating Officer and President of Bousquet Enterprises. “We have taken time to make every decision and we are excited to share the upgraded Bousquet Mountain with the public. We feel that the new features will only enhance the family-friendly environment that Bousquet is known for.”

Courtesy: Mill Town investment group in Pittsfield

There have been 38 new snowmaking guns installed since 2020, with an additional 42 new fan guns installed this past summer resulting in more than 45 acres of snowmaking coverage by all electric power that requires less energy. “The snowmaking investment should increase the length of the season for Bousquet, while upgrading the consistency and reliability of the snow,” said Kevin McMillan, Bousquet General Manager.

“Tube Town” was improved that will feature expanded lanes from four to eight and the length of the runs have been increased. The area also includes cabanas, fire pits, holiday lights, and picnic tables. A triple chair lift was also installed during last season as well as the addition of new lights throughout the trail system.

With Cindy Bartlett, a 35-year veteran Bousquet ski instructor, at the helm as Snowsports Director, Bousquet Mountain offers a full slate of learn to ski and snowboard options for both children and adults. Private lessons are offered to skiers and snowboarders as young as two years old, and group lessons are offered for ages five and up. Additional beginner terrain has been added to the Mountain, and a full new inventory of state of the art rentals from Volkl and Arbor will ensure all visitors have the best tools to learn. Holiday Camp and February Vacation Camps offer four days of fun, supervised skiing or riding and an eight-hour lift ticket for children to take their skills to the next level during school breaks. Weekday and Weekend Club allow time for parents to ski and tackle their to-do list while their children have two hours of supervised time on the Mountain with a one-hour lesson.

Season passes, race programs, and lesson schedule are listed on the BousquetMountain.com, the open dates for the season have not yet been posted.

“We have upgraded almost every part of the Mountain from snowmaking to a new base lodge, but the local, community feel is at the heart of every change,” said McMillian. “We are planning to open as early in the season as possible and we are thrilled to have everyone join us.”