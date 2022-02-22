MONTEREY, Mass. (WWLP) – An 8-year-old boy was found safe after a 3-hour search by several police departments Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 10 a.m. Monterey police requested assistance with searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing at around 8:30 a.m. from an Airbnb house where his family was staying.

Members from the following departments assisted with the search:

Patrols from the State Police-Lee Barracks

A lieutenant and sergeant from Troop B Headquarters

Monterey Police and Fire

Great Barrington Police

Williamstown Police

Pittsfield Police

K9s from Great Barrington and Pittsfield Police

Troopers from the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), which is a group of personnel specially trained in search and rescue operations, including in rural areas or difficult terrain.

The boy was found at around 11:38 a.m. near a wooded area behind a home on 68 Fairview Road by MSP SERT Troopers Dan Fanion and Robert Berrena and a local resident who was assisting in the search. He was safely reunited with his parents.