MONTEREY, Mass. (WWLP) – An 8-year-old boy was found safe after a 3-hour search by several police departments Tuesday morning.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 10 a.m. Monterey police requested assistance with searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing at around 8:30 a.m. from an Airbnb house where his family was staying.
Members from the following departments assisted with the search:
- Patrols from the State Police-Lee Barracks
- A lieutenant and sergeant from Troop B Headquarters
- Monterey Police and Fire
- Great Barrington Police
- Williamstown Police
- Pittsfield Police
- K9s from Great Barrington and Pittsfield Police
- Troopers from the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), which is a group of personnel specially trained in search and rescue operations, including in rural areas or difficult terrain.
The boy was found at around 11:38 a.m. near a wooded area behind a home on 68 Fairview Road by MSP SERT Troopers Dan Fanion and Robert Berrena and a local resident who was assisting in the search. He was safely reunited with his parents.