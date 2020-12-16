Bronx man arrested after brief car, foot chase with police

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York man is facing several criminal charges after allegedly leading police on a brief chase in Pittsfield late Tuesday morning.
The Pittsfield Police Department said officers arrested 40-year-old Lado Middlebrooks of Bronx, NY, and charged him with the following:
- Fail to Stop for Police
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Operating After Suspended License
- Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
- Trafficking Class B Crack Cocaine, 36-100 grams
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)
Middlebrooks allegedly led Pittsfield Police officers on a brief car chase, followed by a foot chase and a K9 tracker. Police did not say what initially led to the chase. The incident occurred around 11 a.m., police said.
Middlebrooks is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Central Berkshire District Court.