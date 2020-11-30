Burn victim rescued from Pittsfield fire in critical condition

Berkshire County

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A man was rescued from the second-floor apartment of a burning building in Pittsfield. He was found severely burned and was flown to Boston in critical condition.

Several fire trucks responded to Pecks Road for a structure fire at around noon on Monday, with a person reportedly still inside. When crews arrived on the scene, they say there were high heat and smoke conditions, with brown smoke coming from the eaves of the building. They stretched a hose to the second floor to knock down the kitchen fire.

They found the man in a room next to the kitchen with severe burn injuries. He was at first sent to Berkshire Medical Center and was shortly thereafter flown to Mass General Hospital.

The fire department reports severe burn damage to the apartment, with smoke damage throughout the remainder of the building. The Red Cross assisted a resident who lived in the apartment below the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by Pittsfield Fire and the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes