Canna Provisions first cultivation has been approved by the CCC

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local cannabis company named Canna Provisions received approval from the Cannabis Control Commission for the first cultivation.

The woman-owned adult-use cannabis company announced on December 2 that their cultivation in Sheffield had been approved by the CCC.

It will be led by Greg Krzanowski who is the Director of Cultivation and initial plantings include a full first-harvest strain list which will be released by the company at a later date.

“Everyone has worked so hard to get this cultivation off the ground, and we couldn’t be prouder and more excited about the strains and products we’ll be producing from the Sheffield site,” said CEO Meg Sanders.

The longtime grower Krzanowski will be hunting phenotypes and developing genetics he has brought to the Canna Provisions brand.

“I chose to work with Canna Provisions after a few meetings, and seeing the vision and passion of the team they have assembled being directly in line with my own, personally and professionally, gives me no doubt that we can provide the best possible products we can achieve,” said Krzanowski.

Krzanowski’s expertise in growing cannabis has resulted in staple high-end strains known as Sour Diesel, OG Kush, Chemdog, Chem D, and hundreds of others.

“I don’t think legal cannabis would be where it is today – or even legal at all – if Greg didn’t grow,” said Canna Provisions COO Erik Williams.

Canna Provisions has current locations open in Lee, Easthampton and Holyoke.