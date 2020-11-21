Car crashed into utility pole in Cheshire, National Grid working to replace pole

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cheshire Police are asking drivers to avoid Windsor Road in Cheshire after a car crashed into a utility pole.

According to the Cheshire Police, a vehicle hit the utility police Saturday morning and snapped the pole at the point of impact. National Grid and Verizon have been notified and are working to replace the utility pole.

It is unknown how long it will take to replace the pole but crews will be occupying most of the roadway, so drivers are asked to avoid going down the road.