LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenox police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people involved in several different incidents.

The department shared 11 photos on Facebook of people they are looking to identify that are allegedly involved in several different incidents at a local business.

Lenox Police Department

If you can identify any of the people in the photos or have information on the incidents you are asked to call Lenox Police Officer Jacob Stringer at 413-637-2346.