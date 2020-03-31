Charter subscribers regain access to 22News – the area’s #1 local news

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31st, Berkshire County Charter Cable subscribers will once again be able to watch 22News on Berkshire Cable Channel 14.

The 24-hour cable channel will feature live simulcasts of 22News which will provide Berkshire County residents with local weather and Massachusetts State House news. Additionally, viewers will be able to watch 22News InFocus, WWLP’s weekly public affairs program, and Mass Appeal, WWLP’s lifestyle program.

The launch was made possible with the assistance of U.S. Sens. Edward Markey, (D-MA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), who helped facilitate an agreement to return Springfield’s #1 news and weather to Charter subscribers located in the Berkshires.

“This launch is a clear demonstration of WWLP’s commitment to deliver much-needed breaking news and severe weather alerts to the Berkshires 24-hours a day. Providing high-quality, live local news and content to the communities we serve is core to Nexstar’s mission. We are extremely pleased to be returning WWLP’s local newscasts and programming to Charter subscribers in Berkshire County.” Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting which owns WWLP

