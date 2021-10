CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cheshire drivers are advised to avoid the Route 8 and Church Street crossing in town on Sunday October 3rd as the Steel Rail Marathon will be taking place.

According to a statement from Cheshire Police, runners will be travelling the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail which is expected to cause delays at the mentioned roads. Runners are expected to cross Route 8 around 9 a.m. and Church Street around 12 p.m.

The races will start in Lanesboro and end in Adams.