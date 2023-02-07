CHESHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Cheshire Fire Department will be hosting its sixth annual Ice Fishing Derby on Sunday, February 12, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the competition opens at 6 a.m. and closes at noon. Fees are $15 per adult. Youths ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Registration fees include an entry into a raffle. Fishing will take place on both the North and South basins of Cheshire Lake. There will be awards for adults and youth categories for the three largest fish of any species. Whoever catches the largest bass of the day will be presented with the Bill Lewis Biggest Bass Award. All fish must be weighed in by 4 p.m.