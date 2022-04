CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Cheshire is holding an Easter egg hunt Sunday.

The event takes place behind Cheshire Elementary School beginning at noon, sponsored by the Cheshire Police Association. There will be three age groups that can participate that include toddlers up to age 4, ages 5, 6, 7, and the ages 8, 9, and 10 year-olds.

Those participating should bring a basket to collect the eggs and dress for the weather.