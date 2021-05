CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stafford Hill Monument was vandalized, and police need your help in locating the person responsible.

The Cheshire Police Department on Friday said the vandalism was found at the monument located on Stafford Hill Road. It was built back in the 1920s.

Photo: Cheshire Police Department

Photos shared by the department on Facebook show a pentagram drawn on a tombstone among other writings.

Anyone who has information about the person responsible is asked to contact the police department at (413) 743-1501.