CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The Cheshire Police Department is looking for 77-year-old Paula Kelsey who was last seen in the Windsor Road/Richmond Hill Road area Friday morning.

Photo: Cheshire Police Department

Police did not provide her name but said the woman has red hair, is thin, and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white yoga pants and black lace.

If you’ve seen her, please contact either State Police, Adams, or Cheshire Police Departments.