Cheshire Police: Stay away from Lake Shore Drive while firefighters work on burning house

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are advising residents to stay away from Lakeshore Drive in Cheshire while firefighters work on a fire in the area Friday night.

The fire at 131 Lake Shore Drive was reported just after 8:30 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house fully involved in flames. It is currently unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

The Cheshire Police Department said the street “is very narrow and congested to begin with,” and for people to avoid the area “and let the fire department do their job.”

They also shared a photo of the ongoing fire, seen from a boat ramp on Route 8.

Photo: Cheshire Police Department

22News has reached out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for further information. We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.

This is developing breaking news.