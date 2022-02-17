WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The state fire marshal’s office is reminding residents to clean flues and inspect chimneys yearly after a fire in an automotive shop last Thursday.

According to Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, at around 10 p.m. on February 10th crews were called by the owner of an automotive shop for a report of a fire in the rear of the building. Firefighters from Williamstown along with crews from Clarksburg and Pownal, Vermont took approximately six hours to put out the fire located on Henderson Road.

The fire was determined to have started in the chimney, which was fed by a woodstove that was in use at the time. It spread throughout the building from the trusses, burning material on the floor, as well as a pickup truck that was parked inside.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services reports 539 fire incidents involving chimneys, fireplaces, and woodstoves in 2020. These fires were responsible for injuring three residents, six firefighters, and $3.4 million in property losses.

“When wood burns, it creates a tarry substance called creosote,” said Chief Pedercini. “When creosote builds up on the flue in a chimney, it can ignite and cause a fire. Cracks in the flue or mortar can allow flames and gases, including carbon monoxide, to escape the chimney, spread through the structure, and put everyone inside at risk.”

“If you use a fireplace, woodstove, or pellet stove, it’s important to have your flue cleaned and chimney inspected once a year to prevent fires like this one,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “This is usually done before heating season begins, but it’s not too late to have it done now. It could save your home, your business, or your life.”