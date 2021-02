GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Barrington Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a chimney on Valentine’s Day.

Crews were called Sunday to a fire that was quickly put out with a dry chemical extinguisher and chains.

(Great Barrington Fire Department)

(Great Barrington Fire Department)

(Great Barrington Fire Department)

The Fire Department wants to remind residents to make sure to inspect and clean their chimney and have working smoke detectors at home.