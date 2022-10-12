PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hazmat team was called to Chipotle in Pittsfield after a carbon dioxide (CO2) leak was found Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Neil Myers, at around 2:14 p.m. crews were called to Chipotle on 555 Hubbard Ave. for a possible refrigerant leak. When the fire department arrived, a liquid CO2 tank was found inside the restaurant with frozen lines, and it was off-gassing due to over-pressurization.

The building was evacuated and the state hazardous materials team (Hazmat) in Pittsfield and the company responsible for the CO2 system were requested. The CO2 company discovered a small leak in a pressure relief hose and made the repair. The company had filled the systems a few hours before the leak was discovered.

No injuries were reported and the business was able to resume operations.

Chipotle opened in Pittsfield on August 4th and includes a drive-thru that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

