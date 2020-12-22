City of Pittsfield chooses new power supplier

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield selected a new supplier for its Community Choice Power Supply Program.

On Tuesday, the town decided that Dynegy Energy Services will take over the program. Starting January 2021, all accounts currently enrolled in the program will be switched to Dynegy.

No individual action will be required by customers in the program.

According to the City of Pittsfield, “The city’s new aggregation rate is fixed at $0.09603 per kWh for all rate classes for 36 months (January 2021 to January 2024). Eversource’s Residential Basic Service rate is fixed at $0.10795 per kWh from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021. Under the city’s new contract with Dynegy, 23 percent of the power supply will be offset with MA Class I Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from New England renewable sources, which is 5 percent above the current state mandate of 18 percent for these renewables.”

The city has been able to save consumers nearly $2.4 million over the past three years through the contract for competitive supply rates. We look forward to continued savings and price stability under the new contract while delivering an energy supply that is more sustainable than what the utility can offer James McGrath, City of Pittsfield Natural Resource Program Manager

For more information on the city’s program, click here. Customers can also call 866-485-5858.