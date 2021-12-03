City of Pittsfield free holiday parking schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s just about three weeks until Christmas and the City of Pittsfield is offering free parking for the holiday season.

Drivers can park for free Friday December 3, 10, and 17. Free parking will also be available all week from Monday, December 20 through Friday December 24. Free parking is available after 4 p.m. and weekends.

Parking options include multi-spaced metered parking for on-street and off-street throughout the downtown area, one parking garage, several parking lots and side streets. The McKay Street Parking Garage is permitted daytime parking however the public can park after 4 p.m. and on weekends.

Masks are required to be worn indoors in public space in the City of Pittsfield.