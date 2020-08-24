City of Pittsfield issues water conservation advisory

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Beginning Wednesday, August 26, the city of Pittsfield will be under a Stage 1 water conservation advisory.

According to Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales, the reservoir levels for water supply for the City of Pittsfield has now reached the first triggering level for water conservation. The city and department is enacting a State of Water Supply Conservation to ensure an adequate water supply for fire protection and emergency response.

The advisory comes after the state’s Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) has declared a Level 2 Significant Drought in all seven regions of the Commonwealth due to above normal temperatures throughout July and early August, and more than three months of below normal rainfall.

Stage 1 of the city’s drought management plan is voluntary and targets general outdoor related water usage. The restrictions are to help conserve water consumption and reduce a move to mandatory restriction efforts.

Restricted activities include:

 outside water use in general;

 watering lawns and gardens;

 washing vehicles;

 and filling swimming pools.

These activities are permitted before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. and are limited to alternate days.

Addresses ending in even numbers may water on even days of the month. Addresses ending in odd

numbers may water on odd days of the month.

Pittsfield residents seeking more information can contact the Department of Public Services and Utilities at 413-499-9330 or email dpw@cityofpittsfield.org.