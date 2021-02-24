City of Pittsfield public meeting on roundabout project to improve pedestrian safety

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is scheduled to host a virtual public meeting for the Tyler Street Streetscape and Roundabout Project at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The streetscape project will redesign Tyler Street to increase safety for all kinds of

transportation, from cars and bicycles to local buses. It will also improve the safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Tyler Street, Woodlawn, and Dalton avenues with the construction of a roundabout.

The project aims to better pedestrian safety through the installation of visible crossings, curb extensions, dedicated bicycle lanes, and bus stops, as well as preserve on-street parking.

During the meeting, officials will present the project and give everyone an opportunity to ask questions or provide feedback. The meeting will also be broadcasted live on PCTV channel 1303.

For those who wish to attend go to zoom.us/join and use the following meeting ID: 955 7952 4127.