City of Pittsfield Street Improvement Project will begin on June 14

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has announced a Street Improvement Project that will begin the week of June 14 until June 18.

The project will begin on Monday and will be done by Friday, the contractors will initiate curb removal on the following streets:

Hawthorne Avenue

Oxford Street

Brenton Terrace

Cadwell Road

Velma Avenue

Westview Road

Scott Drive

Buel Street

In these locations, on-street parking will be prohibited from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. however the schedule could change based on weather conditions.