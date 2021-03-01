City of Pittsfield will host virtual spring art contest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield announced that the virtual spring art contest is now officially open to everyone.

The art contest features a coloring category with two separate submissions for youth in Pre-K and K-2 grades. However, the contest is also accepting original art submissions in the following three categories: grades 3-6, teens, and adults older than 18.

Entries for each contest will be accepted until March 28.

The contest is being held instead of the city’s annual Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble which will not be held this year due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Each winner will receive a cash prize and will be featured on the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Facebook page on April 2.

The prizes are sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.

For more information and contest rules click here.