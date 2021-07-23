City of Pittsfield’s Citizens Academy accepting applications

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- The City of Pittsfield’s Citizens Academy is accepting applications. The academy is a free 10-week program created to help the community understand how local government works.

In its third year, the academy begins in late August. Attendees will gain insight into how local government departments operate, tour different locations, and learn about service opportunities in local government.

“I am very excited to welcome a new class of participants for the class of 2021. I hope that anyone who wants to learn more about how government operates or wishes to become more engaged with our community applies for this program,” said Executive Assistant to the Mayor, Catherine VanBramer.

Sessions will be held every Wednesday 6-8 p.m. from August 25 to October 27 at various locations throughout Pittsfield. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in the city and should plan to be at each session.

Scheduled topics

Introduction to Municipal Government and Overview of the City of Pittsfield

City Clerk and Human Resources

Financial and Budget Overview

Police Department

Department of Public Services and Utilities

Fire Department

Community Development/Recreation/Business Development

Airport

Building Department and Health Department

Cultural Development and Library

At the end of the academy, participants will get a certificate with public recognition. Applications can be submitted online. For more information visit the City of Pittsfield’s website, call Catherine VanBramer in the Mayor’s Office (413) 499-9321, or send an email to cvanbramer@cityofpittsfield.org.