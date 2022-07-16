PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has announced the schedule for its 2022 Street Improvement Project.

The project begins on Monday, July 18th with milling on Greendale, Beech Grove, Woodlawn, and

Springside avenues; along with on Reed and Smith streets.

There will be continued milling on those roadways on Tuesday, July 19th. On Wednesday, July 20th and Thursday, July 21st, these streets will receive their first course of paving.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m. There will also likely be impacts to traffic.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.