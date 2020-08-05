Cleanup underway after Tropical Storm Isaias moves through Berkshire County

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While western Massachusetts cities like Springfield, Chicopee and, Westfield dealt with strong, gusty winds, Berkshire County saw plenty of downpours Tuesday night.
Trees came down in Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, leaving thousands in the dark.
No injuries or significant damages were reported from Berkshire County.
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko was live in Lee Tuesday night with the storm damage conditions.
Tropical Storm Isaias: Power outages, storm damage across western Massachusetts
