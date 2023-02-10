GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been put under arrest Thursday after Great Barrington police found large amounts of illegal drugs in their vehicle.

Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Great Barrington Police Officer Samuel Stolzar noticed a parked car in a parking lot off Park St. in Housatonic. Where one of the passengers appeared to have had an active warrant from Berkshire Superior Court.

According to Great Barrington Police Department, Officer Stolzar spotted a plastic bag that contained 105 prescription pills, along with the drug called paraphernalia. Another six grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and several empty bags of heroin were also in the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle, Tiahmarie Anes-Gary, 24, was arrested shortly after when the investigation was completed. While the driver, Jonah Christianson, 27, of Great Barrington had been detained and then put under arrest.

Christianson and Anes-Gary are both being charged with the following:

• Possession of Class A Drug

• Possession of Class B Drug

• Possession to Distribute Class B Drug

• Possession to Distribute Class E Drug