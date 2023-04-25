NORTH ADAMS, Mass, (NEWS10) — Comedian Ilana Glazer is coming to North Adams. She is set to perform at MASS MoCA on August 5 at 8 p.m.

Glazer is a comedian, director, producer, writer, and actress best known for her work on the series “Broad City.” Glazer’s first comedy special “The Planet is Burning,” debuted in January 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. with the member and artists presale happening on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the MASS MoCA website.