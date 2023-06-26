GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) and Way Finders proudly come together for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Windrush Commons, an extraordinary 49-unit affordable housing co-development.

The event, scheduled for Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m., signifies a significant step forward in combatting the pressing housing crisis prevalent in western Massachusetts.

Located at 910 Main Street in Great Barrington, Windrush Commons is designed to offer secure and affordable housing options to individuals and families in need, empowering them to thrive and actively contribute to their communities. The successful completion of this ambitious project serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of both nonprofit organizations in building sustainable communities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony aims to bring together community leaders, local officials, project partners, and residents to commemorate this remarkable milestone. Attendees will have the privilege of exploring the newly constructed complex, witnessing the transformative impact of affordable housing firsthand, and acknowledging the indispensable role played by CDCSB and Way Finders in turning this vision into a reality.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the inauguration of Windrush Commons, a beacon of hope and progress for the South Berkshire community,” expressed Carol Bosco Baumann, Executive Director of CDCSB. “This project represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to establish equitable and affordable housing in South Berkshire. We extend our gratitude to architect Nick Elton, the dedicated crew at Allegrone Construction, and a special thanks to Berkshire Housing, who will oversee property management.”

Keith Fairey, President and CEO of Way Finders, added, “The demand for affordable housing in our communities has never been more critical. Way Finders takes immense pride in partnering with CDCSB to create 49 homes for Great Barrington families. Windrush Commons will serve as a valuable asset for many years to come.”

Windrush Commons boasts a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses, with several units being mobility device accessible. Notably, ten of the apartments have been reserved for families experiencing housing instability or homelessness. The development incorporates sustainable and energy-efficient features, prioritizing environmental responsibility and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

CDCSB and Way Finders express their heartfelt appreciation to the numerous organizations, government agencies, and community members who have wholeheartedly supported the Windrush Commons project. Their unwavering dedication to affordable housing initiatives has transformed this development into a reality, making a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families for generations to come.