DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services have been announced for Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, who was killed last month while in Japan.

The community will gather in Dalton on Tuesday for a wake. It will take place at St. Agnes Catholic Community from 2 to 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. The remains of U.S. Air Force Sgt. Galliher arrived last Friday at Westover Reserve Air Base in Chicopee.

Galliher was one of eight crew members killed when an aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan in November. Galliher grew up in Pittsfield and was 24 years old.