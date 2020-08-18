Congressman Neal to address USPS situation Tuesday

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to have a news conference outside of the United States Postal Service in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to the current USPS situation.

22News will be live streaming the news conference at the Pittsfield Post Office on 212 Fenn Street for 2:15 p.m.

Watch live at 2:15 p.m.

Neal will discuss the Delivering for America Act which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1. The House of Representatives will be in session this Saturday to vote on the measure.

President Donald Trump declared Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service.