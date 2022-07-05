GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist has died after an accident involving another vehicle Monday afternoon in Great Barrington.

Great Barrington Police say around noon on Monday, a grey 2019 Honda Accord driven by 22-year-old Tandoh Devine of Pittsfield was traveling southbound on Main Street. Devine went to take a left turn into the driveway of the Bistro Box as a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling in the northbound lane on Main Street and crashed into the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, later identified as a 68-year-old Connecticut man, was severely injured from the accident and was flown to Albany Medical Center where he later died. At this time, the identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured in the accident. Great Barrington police were assisted by the Great Barrington Fire Department, Canaan Ambulance, and Sheffield Police.

The Great Barrington Police Department along with State Police and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the accident and are asking for any witnesses to contact the police department at 413-528-0306.