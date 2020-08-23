Construction to close lanes throughout Mass Pike all week long

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Westfield.

Beginning on Monday, August 24th at 6:00 a.m., MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket and Lee.

Lane closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28th.

Blandford and Russell

Monday, August 24th / Wednesday, August 26th / Thursday, August 27th Lane closures westbound from Mile Marker 36 to 30 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. for drainage repairs.



Blandford

Monday, August 24 / Wednesday, August 26 Intermittent lane closures westbound at Mile Marker 30 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. for bridge repairs.



Russell

Monday, August 24 through Friday, August 28 Shoulder lane closure eastbound near Mile Marker 34.5 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for drainage repairs.



Otis

Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28 Intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound near Mile Marker 21.9 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for bridge repairs.



Monday, August 24, through Thursday, August 27 Intermittent lane closures eastbound near Mile Marker 25.8 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for drainage repairs.



Monday, August 24, through Thursday, August 27 Intermittent lane closures westbound near Mile Marker 23.1 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for drainage repairs.



Becket

Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28 Intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound near Mile Marker 15.9 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for bridge repairs.



Lee