BOSTON (SHNS) – Health care workers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth will get a minimum 12 percent raise over four years under a new contract.

The contract, which was ratified by workers about two weeks ago and went into effect in October, affects about 1,000 employees, according to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, which publicly announced the deal Tuesday. The union said workers may also see wages rise based on service and experience.

“This contract rewards the nearly 1,000 healthcare heroes at BIDMIC Plymouth for their hard work throughout the pandemic, and boosts efforts to retain and recruit staff with fair pay and benefits to protect quality care in Plymouth,” union VP Jerry Fishbein said. “Additional benefits such as maintaining access to free education and training and the establishment of various labor-management committees also help mitigate the burnout plaguing the healthcare industry.” The union said the contract also protects health care benefits and ensures “there will be no increases in the plan design for workers.”

On the other side of the state, in Pittsfield, registered nurses at Berkshire Medical Center voted Tuesday to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the hospital, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. The MNA said the accord “will help address staffing problems through strong wage and benefit improvements, and will add additional protections to how nurses provide care.”

The agreement features wage increases totaling 15 percent over four years, in addition to existing step increases for nurses on steps and an additional 2 percent for nurses on the top step. The MNA said the contract also includes language protecting nurses from “inappropriate floating” and intended to ensure that nurses are not be forced to care for patients in areas where they are not competent.