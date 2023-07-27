GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — In response to the heat advisory, the Berkshire South Regional Community Center has offered to serve as a regional Cooling Center. Anyone needing a place to cool off is welcome free of charge.

Visitors are asked to check in at the front desk. If additional amenities are desired, a day pass can be purchased at the front desk. The Community Center is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The center is located at 15 Crissey Road.

The Claire Teague Senior Center is serving as an additional Community Cooling Center. Located at 917 South Main Street, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.