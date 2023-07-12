PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Fire Department put out a fire at Harry’s Supermarket on Tuesday.

The fire happened at Harry’s Supermarket on Wahconah Street at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Pittsfield Fire Department. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke coming from all sides of the building.

Pittsfield fire officials said that the fire appeared to start in the area where the deli counter was located. There were no reported injuries.

One Pittsfield firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but is expected to be okay.

The building has heavy fire damage in the rear of the store from smoke and water damage. The building is sound, and the damage is not expected to cause the building to be razed.

Harry’s Supermarket is a staple of the Wahconah Street neighborhood. The market was founded back in 1914 and has remained at 290 Wahconah Street ever since. The business had closed on Tuesday for the day at 6:00 p.m.