OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Otis Fire Department was sent to Gibbs Road on Saturday for a house fire.

According to the Otis Volunteer Fire Department, at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, crews found a house fire and requested additional help from the Monterey Fire Department, Sandisfield, and Becket Fire Departments.

The fire damage was limited to the kitchen, but smoke damage was through the whole house. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what the cause of the fire was.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.