PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at 42 and 44 Myrtle Street just after 6 p.m. Sarurday. When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the kitchen of the 42 Myrtle St. residence.

The fire was contained to one apartment of the two-and-a-half story duplex with smoke causing a second alarm to sound in the building. Fire crews worked to make sure everyone evacuated safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department.