BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a house fire in Becket on Wednesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., crews were called to a fire in Becket, and mutual aid from Monterey Fire Department was requested to assist due to difficulty accessing the locations within the home. Crews were cleared as of 2 p.m.

Courtesy: Monterey Fire Department

