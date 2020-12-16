Curbside service available at Pittsfield City Hall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield residents now have access to “curbside service.”

Multiple parking spaces outside City Hall have been designated for residents during certain business hours. The parking spaces are located on the Fenn Street side of the building.

Residents that need assistance should call the City Hall main line at 413-449-5600 to connect with someone.

There will be a 15-minute limit in the curbside parking spaces, and residents are asked to keep their masks on while interacting with City Hall staff.