Dalton man arraigned for allegedly burning ‘Biden Harris 2020’ hay bale display

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The man that allegedly burned a display of hay bales with “Biden Harris 2020” painted on them was arraigned on Tuesday.

The suspect, 49-year-old Lonnie Durfee of Dalton, was charged with burning personal property. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Andrew McKeever told 22News it was requested to hold a dangerousness hearing for Durfee. The judge scheduled that hearing for Friday, October 16.

“This is a sad reflection of the vast polarization in our country and in the Berkshires. We believe Mr. Durfee destroyed personal property because he disagreed with the property owner’s political views. Our community will not accept those types of actions under any circumstances,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “We will hold Mr. Durfee accountable and I hope the community uses this incident as a rallying cry to reject fervent divisiveness and hate.”

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Durfee allegedly used gasoline and motor oil to set the hay bales on fire on October 9th. The hay bales were stacked on top of each other and had the message “Biden Harris 2020” written across them. It was determined by Dalton Police, State Police and the Fire Marshal’s office that the fire was intentionally set.

Over the weekend, the Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton placed a new display with the message, “Love, Unity, Respect.”