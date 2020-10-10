Dalton man arrested for allegedly burning hay bale display marked ‘Biden Harris 2020’

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dalton man has been arrested for allegedly burning a display of hay bales showing support for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton recently created a display of hay bales wrapped in plastic and wrote “USA Biden Harris 2020” on them. The display was placed along Route 9 for vehicles driving by to see.

On Friday, around 6:40 p.m., the Dalton Police and Fire Departments received a report that the hay bales were on fire, according to Police Sergeant Deanna Strout. The bales of hay were destroyed by the fire.

Sergeant Strout told 22News officers determined the hay bales were purposely set on fire and have arrested 49-year-old Lonnie Durfee of Dalton for the alleged incident. Durfee has been charged with burning personal property.

Durfee will be arraigned on Tuesday, October 13th at the Central Berkshire District Court.

Dalton Police worked with the Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshall’s office and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Dalton Police at 413-684-0300.