Dalton man wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dalton resident is a winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize from the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Paul Hebert of Dalton has claimed his prize in the Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” drawing on November 26 after the first five numbers on his ticket matched that took place on November 24. Paul chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

5-6-9-29-30

Lucky Ball 4

He bought his ticket at Williams Street Market & Deli located at 740 Williams St. in Pittsfield. The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Lucky for Life” is a $2 Massachusetts ticket that draws five winning numbers out of a field of forty-eight and one winning Lucky Ball out of a field of eighteen randomly.