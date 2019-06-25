Dalton motorcyclist recovering after deadly New Hampshire accident

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Families of the victims involved in a deadly motorcycle accident over the weekend in New Hampshire are struggling with the tragedy.

22News spoke with people who knew Joshua Marin, a survivor who is currently in stable condition at Maine Medical Center. Of the 10 riders of a marine motorcycle club on Route 2 in Randolph Friday, only three survived the crash, including Joshua Morin of Dalton, a town near Pittsfield.

Family members told 22News Morin is a father, a trauma nurse and a veteran of the Marine Corp. He was listed in stable condition at Maine Medical Center by Monday morning.

Morin’s former brother-in-law David Burt said news of the crash was heartbreaking.

“His wife Joy was following them in the truck, had to, unfortunately, witness the entire incident,” said Burt. “So our hearts go out to her. And to have this happen is just devastating.”

One local veteran said he expects the community to rally around Morin once he returns home.

“They’re tight knit groups, both tight knit group of bikers and veterans. They support each other. We’re one of the greatest countries in the world for that. We volunteer our service for everybody,” said David LaPonte of North Adams.

Burt said the accident is devastating for both the veteran and biker communities, who were regularly part of charity rides. He said it will be a long road to recovery for everyone involved.

“The hard part I think for Josh, as well as Joy, is these were his best friends,” said Burt. “Even with his recovery, he’s gonna have to go through that loss.”

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $375,000 for victims and their families in just two days.

The driver of the truck that hit the motorcyclist, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, was taken into custody by New Hampshire authorities after his arraignment in Springfield on Monday.