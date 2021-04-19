Dalton Police arrest driver after car chase through several backyards

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dalton Police have arrested one person in possession of a firearm and drugs after they attempted to drive away from a traffic stop.

According to the Dalton Police Department, around 9:38 a.m. on Sunday police attempted to pull over a vehicle going more than 20 mph over the speed limit. When the Sergeant got out of his cruiser and began walking to the driver, the vehicle took off. The Sergeant chased after them through several backyards and behind the Sugar Hill Assisted Living Community.

The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped on Chamberlain Ave. and was arrested. A backpack that police say was thrown out of the vehicle during the chase was discovered. Inside, police found a firearm, drugs and a scale.