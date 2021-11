DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dalton Police Department is introducing to the public the newest addition to their department.

According to the news release, Dalton Police Department was donated a comfort dog by Berkshire Poodles. The new puppy will be going home with his handler Officer Tyler Miller on Wednesday.

Credit: Dalton Police Department

Credit: Dalton Police Department



Credit: Dalton Police Department

Credit: Dalton Police Department

Credit: Dalton Police Department

Dalton Police Department is asking the community for name suggestions and they will be voted on at the department. To cast a name idea, comment on the Dalton Police Department’s Facebook.