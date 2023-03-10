DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After 9 years of service for the Dalton Police Department, K-9 Max has officially retired.

Thursday marked K-9 Max’s 9th year working with the department and also his last day of service. Max has retired at the age of 10.

“K-9 Maximus, may you have a long and healthy retirement” – Dalton K-9 Unit

Max’s forever home will be with his handler, Sgt. Duryea. The K-9 unit posted a video on their Facebook page of Max’s final call. You can watch that video in the video player above.