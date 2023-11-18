DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dalton Police Department is asking residents in the Tower Road area to check if their vehicles have been broken into Saturday morning.
According to the Dalton Police Department, a person was reported on foot in the Tower Road area.
The person was seen on camera going up to homes and vehicles between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.
It is being asked that if you live around Tower Road near Bruce Drive, check your vehicles and contact the Dalton Police Department if you think your vehicle has been broken into
